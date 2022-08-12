$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Fusion
SEL
Location
148,647KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8977102
- VIN: 3FAHP0JG8CR330019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 22307B
- Mileage 148,647 KM
Vehicle Description
SHOP ONLINE HERE:https://easybuy.cornwallford.com/u/LWv7rtk5
Stop by 711 Pitt st, Cornwall ON or call 613-932-2584 our friendly staff is waiting. Pricing is plus Tax, licenses and fees. Our best efforts are made for the accuracy of information contained on our website, however it cannot be guaranteed. Data and web errors can occur please verify any information online with us at Miller Hughes Ford Sales in person, by phone or email.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
