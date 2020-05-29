Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Cornwall Cars

613-933-2277

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Premium

Location

Cornwall Cars

1180 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3T2

613-933-2277

Contact Seller

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,868KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5092205
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAB7CG132004
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cornwall Cars

2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 137,920 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Malib...
 152,257 KM
$6,888 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV
 135,343 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Cornwall Cars

Cornwall Cars

1180 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3T2

Call Dealer

613-933-XXXX

(click to show)

613-933-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory