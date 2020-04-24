Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport 4D Utility 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport 4D Utility 4WD

Location

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

1-866-803-4942

  1. 4938144
  2. 4938144
Contact Seller

$23,968

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,117KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4938144
  • Stock #: N19210A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG5CL210689
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover

Odometer is 35319 kilometers below market average! Deep Cherry Red Crystal 2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 6-Speed Manual 3.6L V6 VVTFresh oil change.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2012 Chevrolet Sonic...
 180,000 KM
$5,812 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X4 xDrive35...
 95,423 KM
$35,519 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 328i xDrive...
 109,697 KM
$17,512 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-803-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-803-4942

Send A Message