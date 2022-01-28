Menu
2012 RAM 1500

164,971 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-803-4942

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

ST

2012 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

1-866-803-4942

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

164,971KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8230899
  • Stock #: N21181B
  • VIN: 1C6RD7KT3CS322191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # N21181B
  • Mileage 164,971 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

