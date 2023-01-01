$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Rockwood ULTRA LITE
2608SS
Used
- Listing ID: 9786880
- Stock #: S1971417C
- VIN: 6153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Stock # S1971417C
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Rockwood Ultra Lite 2608SS Front kitchen, dinette, leather sofa, TV, Queen bedroom, double entry, Excellent Condition
29ft Weight: 5323lbs. 1 Slide
