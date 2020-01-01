2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Split Rear Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Trailer Hitch

Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

