Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,589KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4402833
  • VIN: 3GCPKSE74DG370136
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

2015 Nissan Murano SV
 112,589 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Spark...
 24,590 KM
$15,319 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Accent GL
 102,459 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Send A Message