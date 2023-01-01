$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT
Location
Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
279,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9632359
- Stock #: N22100B
- VIN: 2C4RDGBGXDR502265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 279,001 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6