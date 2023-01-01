Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

279,001 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

Location

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

  1. 9632359
  2. 9632359
  3. 9632359
  4. 9632359
  5. 9632359
  6. 9632359
  7. 9632359
  8. 9632359
  9. 9632359
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
279,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9632359
  • Stock #: N22100B
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXDR502265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 279,001 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 279,001 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Porsche Cayenne
159,232 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SPORT
 144,104 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6
Quick Links
Directions Inventory