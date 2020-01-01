Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Kia Sorento

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Cornwall Cars

1180 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3T2

613-933-2277

Contact Seller

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 148,509KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4512984
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A62DG328122
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cornwall Cars

2007 Chrysler PT Cru...
 255,654 KM
$1,000 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE
 149,700 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
2009 Mitsubishi Outl...
 186,158 KM
$6,888 + tax & lic
Cornwall Cars

Cornwall Cars

1180 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3T2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-933-XXXX

(click to show)

613-933-2277

Send A Message