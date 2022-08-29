$26,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Endless Roads RV Centre
613-935-9766
2013 Legend Genesis RE Fusion
2013 Legend Genesis RE Fusion
Excellent Condition
Location
Endless Roads RV Centre
17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-935-9766
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9297928
- VIN: 5C313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pontoon Boat
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent Condition. Legend Genesis Fusion, Full Camper Package, Privacy Curtain, 90 Evinrude Motor, Shoreland/r Trailer. Live Well, Humminbird GPS, Rear Full Lounger, Table/Chair,
20ft
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Endless Roads RV Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Endless Roads RV Centre
17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6