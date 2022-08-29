Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Legend Genesis RE Fusion

0 KM

Details Description

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Endless Roads RV Centre

613-935-9766

Contact Seller
2013 Legend Genesis RE Fusion

2013 Legend Genesis RE Fusion

Excellent Condition

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Legend Genesis RE Fusion

Excellent Condition

Location

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

Contact Seller

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9297928
  • VIN: 5C313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pontoon Boat
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Condition.  Legend Genesis Fusion, Full Camper Package, Privacy Curtain, 90 Evinrude Motor, Shoreland/r Trailer.  Live Well, Humminbird GPS, Rear Full Lounger, Table/Chair, 

20ft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Endless Roads RV Centre

2013 Legend Genesis ...
 0 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2021 Kawasaki STX 16...
 0 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2021 SIERRA 399LOFT ...
 0 KM
$69,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Endless Roads RV Centre

Endless Roads RV Centre

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-9766

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory