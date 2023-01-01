$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-866-803-4942
2013 Toyota Matrix
2013 Toyota Matrix
Location
Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6
1-866-803-4942
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
215,554KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9963515
- Stock #: N22066B
- VIN: 2T1KU4EE5DC039588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # N22066B
- Mileage 215,554 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6