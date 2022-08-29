Menu
2013 Toyota Tacoma

90,336 MI

Details Features

$30,927

+ tax & licensing
$30,927

+ taxes & licensing

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-935-4676

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-4676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,927

+ taxes & licensing

90,336MI
Used
  • Listing ID: 9220480
  • Stock #: WSE9
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN7DX010599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,336 MI

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

