Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-866-803-4942
2014 Buick Enclave
2014 Buick Enclave
Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6
1-866-803-4942
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
254,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8368554
- Stock #: N22078A
- VIN: 5GAKRAKD3EJ244667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 254,125 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6