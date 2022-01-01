Menu
2014 CRUISER Shadow Cruiser

0 KM

Details Description

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Endless Roads RV Centre

613-935-9766

185FBS

Location

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

Used
  Listing ID: 8109253
  Stock #: 21007
  VIN: 8708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Stock # 21007
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Shadow Cruiser, Queen Bed with optional overhead foldable bunk, stowaway kitchen table, full kitchen, full bathroom, tv, dual axle, A/C, Heater, 

18ft.  2929 lbs.     

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Endless Roads RV Centre

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

