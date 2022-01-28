Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Cherokee

186,855 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-803-4942

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

1-866-803-4942

  1. 8184021
  2. 8184021
  3. 8184021
  4. 8184021
  5. 8184021
  6. 8184021
  7. 8184021
  8. 8184021
  9. 8184021
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

186,855KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8184021
  • Stock #: N21177A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAB6EW285603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 186,855 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2016 MINI 3 Door Coo...
 102,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee S...
 186,855 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 S...
 21,932 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

Call Dealer

1-866-803-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-803-4942

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory