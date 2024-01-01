$7,488+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Compass
4WD 4DR NORTH
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$7,488
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,418 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Jeep Compass 4WD 4DR NORTH, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This black beauty is ready to take you on any adventure, whether you're navigating city streets or hitting the trails. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and responsive driving experience. This Compass is equipped with a comprehensive set of features to keep you safe and entertained on the road, including 4-wheel disc brakes, anti-lock brakes, stability control, and traction control. Plus, enjoy features like cruise control, a CD player, and auxiliary audio input to keep you connected and entertained. With 155,418km on the odometer, this Compass has plenty of life left in it.
This Compass is perfect for anyone looking for a versatile and dependable SUV that's both stylish and practical. Some of its most enticing features include:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
- North Trim: Enjoy premium features and a more luxurious interior.
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes: Superior stopping power for enhanced safety.
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor: Ensuring maximum safety for your passengers.
- Rear Spoiler: A touch of sporty styling for added visual appeal.
Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Jeep Compass. Come visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today and experience the Compass for yourself!
