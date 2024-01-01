Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Jeep Compass 4WD 4DR NORTH, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This black beauty is ready to take you on any adventure, whether youre navigating city streets or hitting the trails. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a comfortable and responsive driving experience. This Compass is equipped with a comprehensive set of features to keep you safe and entertained on the road, including 4-wheel disc brakes, anti-lock brakes, stability control, and traction control. Plus, enjoy features like cruise control, a CD player, and auxiliary audio input to keep you connected and entertained. With 155,418km on the odometer, this Compass has plenty of life left in it.</p><p>This Compass is perfect for anyone looking for a versatile and dependable SUV thats both stylish and practical. Some of its most enticing features include:</p><ul><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence.</li><li><strong>North Trim:</strong> Enjoy premium features and a more luxurious interior.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Disc Brakes:</strong> Superior stopping power for enhanced safety.</li><li><strong>Passenger Air Bag Sensor:</strong> Ensuring maximum safety for your passengers.</li><li><strong>Rear Spoiler:</strong> A touch of sporty styling for added visual appeal.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this great opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Jeep Compass. Come visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today and experience the Compass for yourself!</p><p> </p>

2014 Jeep Compass

155,418 KM

$7,488

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Compass

4WD 4DR NORTH

2014 Jeep Compass

4WD 4DR NORTH

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

$7,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,418KM
VIN 1C4NJDAB6ED819993

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,418 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
