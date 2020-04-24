Menu
2014 Keystone BULLET

Bunkhouse

2014 Keystone BULLET

Bunkhouse

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

$19,900

  • Listing ID: 4908009
  • Stock #: Bullett
  • VIN: 425099
Beige
Travel Trailer

2014 Ultra-Lite by Keystone .  Excellent Condition.  Features dual slides, a bunkhouse for the kids, a convenient kitchen island and lots of space!

Hitch Weight:  645lbs.  Dry Weight: 5965 lbs. 

Endless Roads RV Centre

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

