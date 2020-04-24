2014 Keystone BULLET

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-935-9766
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ultra-Lite by Keystone . Excellent Condition. Features dual slides, a bunkhouse for the kids, a convenient kitchen island and lots of space!
Hitch Weight: 645lbs. Dry Weight: 5965 lbs.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6