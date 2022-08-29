Menu
2015 Audi S3

117,576 KM

Details Features

$28,927

+ tax & licensing
$28,927

+ taxes & licensing

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-935-4676

2015 Audi S3

2015 Audi S3

S3 2.0T quattro Progressiv

2015 Audi S3

S3 2.0T quattro Progressiv

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-4676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,927

+ taxes & licensing

117,576KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9220498
  • Stock #: WSE13
  • VIN: WAUBFRFF7F1098953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,576 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

