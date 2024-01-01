$12,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,334 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD is a versatile and reliable 4-door sport utility vehicle, equipped with a 2.4L 4-cylinder flex-fuel engine. This SUV offers comfortable seating for five passengers, complete with air conditioning and heated seats. Safety and convenience features include a backup camera, OnStar, a security system, and remote engine start. Enjoy effortless control with power steering, brakes, windows, locks, mirrors, and rear hatch. Additional amenities such as a CD player, cruise control, heated mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, and rear defrost enhance the driving experience. Day running lights and a power driver seat ensure comfort and visibility on the road.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-932-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-932-4514