Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,556 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and comfortable sedan with all the bells and whistles? Look no further than this 2015 Chrysler 200 4dr Sdn C FWD, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek white sedan has only 79,556km on the odometer, and is powered by a responsive 6-cylinder engine. Get ready to turn heads with its eye-catching design and enjoy the luxury of heated leather seats and a heated steering wheel. This vehicle boasts a wealth of features that will make every journey enjoyable, from its advanced safety systems to its convenient technology.
Step inside and experience the comfort of the leather-appointed interior with heated seats and a heated steering wheel. The 200 is equipped with a convenient keyless entry and start system, so you can easily get in and go. Stay connected on the road with the integrated satellite radio and enjoy the convenience of remote engine start. And when you're ready to park, the back-up camera provides an extra layer of confidence.
This Chrysler 200 is ready to take you on your next adventure. Come visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to see it for yourself.
Here are 5 features with sizzle:
- Heated leather seats and heated steering wheel: Enjoy the ultimate in comfort and luxury, even on the coldest days.
- Keyless entry and start: Experience the convenience of getting in and going without fumbling for your keys.
- Satellite Radio: Stay entertained on long drives with your favorite channels and broadcasts.
- Remote Engine Start: Warm up your car on a cold morning with the convenience of remote start.
- Back-up Camera: Enjoy peace of mind and added safety when parking with the back-up camera.
