Looking for a stylish and comfortable sedan with all the bells and whistles? Look no further than this 2015 Chrysler 200 4dr Sdn C FWD, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek white sedan has only 79,556km on the odometer, and is powered by a responsive 6-cylinder engine. Get ready to turn heads with its eye-catching design and enjoy the luxury of heated leather seats and a heated steering wheel. This vehicle boasts a wealth of features that will make every journey enjoyable, from its advanced safety systems to its convenient technology.

Step inside and experience the comfort of the leather-appointed interior with heated seats and a heated steering wheel. The 200 is equipped with a convenient keyless entry and start system, so you can easily get in and go. Stay connected on the road with the integrated satellite radio and enjoy the convenience of remote engine start. And when youre ready to park, the back-up camera provides an extra layer of confidence.

This Chrysler 200 is ready to take you on your next adventure. Come visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to see it for yourself.

Here are 5 features with sizzle:

Heated leather seats and heated steering wheel: Enjoy the ultimate in comfort and luxury, even on the coldest days.
Keyless entry and start: Experience the convenience of getting in and going without fumbling for your keys.
Satellite Radio: Stay entertained on long drives with your favorite channels and broadcasts.
Remote Engine Start: Warm up your car on a cold morning with the convenience of remote start.
Back-up Camera: Enjoy peace of mind and added safety when parking with the back-up camera.

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

79,556KM
VIN 1C3CCCCG8FN507324

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,556 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2015 Chrysler 200