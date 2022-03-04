Menu
2015 Chrysler 300

264,416 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Miller Hughes Ford

613-932-2584

Contact Seller
Touring

Location

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

613-932-2584

264,416KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8536889
  • Stock #: 22161A
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG4FH832729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 264,416 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

