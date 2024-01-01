Menu
The 2015 Ford Focus SE is a stylish and efficient 4-door hatchback, perfect for urban commuting and versatile driving. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a responsive and economical ride, ideal for a variety of driving conditions. The Focus SEs modern interior comfortably seats five passengers, offering quality materials and a practical layout. Key features include a user-friendly infotainment system with a 4.2-inch display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Safety is enhanced with advanced features such as electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and antilock brakes. With its sleek design, ample cargo space, and a blend of technology and comfort, the Ford Focus SE provides a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for everyday use.

$9,999

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
Used
141,249KM
VIN 1FADP3K27FL370937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,249 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Ford Focus SE is a stylish and efficient 4-door hatchback, perfect for urban commuting and versatile driving. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a responsive and economical ride, ideal for a variety of driving conditions. The Focus SE's modern interior comfortably seats five passengers, offering quality materials and a practical layout. Key features include a user-friendly infotainment system with a 4.2-inch display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Safety is enhanced with advanced features such as electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and antilock brakes. With its sleek design, ample cargo space, and a blend of technology and comfort, the Ford Focus SE provides a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for everyday use.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
