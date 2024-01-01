$9,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Focus
2015 Ford Focus
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,249 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Ford Focus SE is a stylish and efficient 4-door hatchback, perfect for urban commuting and versatile driving. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a responsive and economical ride, ideal for a variety of driving conditions. The Focus SE's modern interior comfortably seats five passengers, offering quality materials and a practical layout. Key features include a user-friendly infotainment system with a 4.2-inch display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Safety is enhanced with advanced features such as electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and antilock brakes. With its sleek design, ample cargo space, and a blend of technology and comfort, the Ford Focus SE provides a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for everyday use.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-932-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-932-4514