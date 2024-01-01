$22,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Mustang
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 149,950 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Ford Mustang is a dynamic and stylish 2-door convertible, embodying the essence of American muscle and performance. Powered by a 2.3L turbocharged 4-cylinder EcoBoost gasoline engine, this rear-wheel-drive vehicle offers an exhilarating driving experience with impressive power and efficiency. The Mustang's convertible design enhances the thrill of open-air driving, while its sporty exterior captures attention with its iconic lines and bold stance. Inside, the Mustang seats four passengers, featuring a driver-focused cockpit with modern amenities such as a SYNC infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Advanced safety features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a robust braking system ensure peace of mind. Combining classic muscle car appeal with contemporary technology and performance, the 2015 Ford Mustang Convertible offers an unforgettable driving experience.
