<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2015 Ford Mustang is a dynamic and stylish 2-door convertible, embodying the essence of American muscle and performance. Powered by a 2.3L turbocharged 4-cylinder EcoBoost gasoline engine, this rear-wheel-drive vehicle offers an exhilarating driving experience with impressive power and efficiency. The Mustangs convertible design enhances the thrill of open-air driving, while its sporty exterior captures attention with its iconic lines and bold stance. Inside, the Mustang seats four passengers, featuring a driver-focused cockpit with modern amenities such as a SYNC infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Advanced safety features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a robust braking system ensure peace of mind. Combining classic muscle car appeal with contemporary technology and performance, the 2015 Ford Mustang Convertible offers an unforgettable driving experience.</span></p>

149,950 KM

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Used
VIN 1FATP8UH6F5420404

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 149,950 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
