The 2015 GMC Terrain SLE is a versatile and stylish compact SUV, designed to offer a comfortable and efficient driving experience. Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a smooth ride with good fuel economy, ideal for both city and highway driving. The Terrain SLE features a spacious interior with seating for five passengers, offering high-quality materials and a practical layout. Key amenities include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker audio system. Additional features such as premium cloth seating, keyless entry, and automatic climate control enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is prioritized with features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its bold exterior design, ample cargo space, and a blend of modern technology and comfort, the GMC Terrain SLE provides a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for a variety of needs.

2015 GMC Terrain

144,737 KM

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Terrain

2015 GMC Terrain

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,737KM
VIN 2GKFLVEK1F6378096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,737 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
