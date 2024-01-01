$12,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Certified
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,697 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a versatile and comfortable 4-door sport utility vehicle, designed to offer a smooth and efficient driving experience. Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a reliable and balanced performance, making it suitable for both city driving and highway cruising. The Santa Fe Sport features a spacious interior with seating for five passengers, providing high-quality materials and a thoughtfully designed cabin. Key amenities include a 4.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker audio system. Additional features such as keyless entry, heated front seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is enhanced with advanced features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its sleek exterior design, ample cargo space, and a blend of modern technology and comfort, the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD offers a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for a variety of needs.
Vehicle Features
