<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a versatile and comfortable 4-door sport utility vehicle, designed to offer a smooth and efficient driving experience. Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a reliable and balanced performance, making it suitable for both city driving and highway cruising. The Santa Fe Sport features a spacious interior with seating for five passengers, providing high-quality materials and a thoughtfully designed cabin. Key amenities include a 4.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker audio system. Additional features such as keyless entry, heated front seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is enhanced with advanced features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its sleek exterior design, ample cargo space, and a blend of modern technology and comfort, the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD offers a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for a variety of needs.</span></p>

166,697 KM

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
166,697KM
VIN 5XYZU3LBXFG302554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,697 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a versatile and comfortable 4-door sport utility vehicle, designed to offer a smooth and efficient driving experience. Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle delivers a reliable and balanced performance, making it suitable for both city driving and highway cruising. The Santa Fe Sport features a spacious interior with seating for five passengers, providing high-quality materials and a thoughtfully designed cabin. Key amenities include a 4.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker audio system. Additional features such as keyless entry, heated front seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is enhanced with advanced features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its sleek exterior design, ample cargo space, and a blend of modern technology and comfort, the 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD offers a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for a variety of needs.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

