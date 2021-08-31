+ taxes & licensing
613-935-9766
2015 Jayco White HAwk 33BHBS Bunkhouse excellent condition 1 owner. Rear Queen Bedroom with new mattress and lots of storage, double entry bathroom full tub, Centre Kitchen, Living , Front Double over Double Bunks. 2 Entry Doors. Outdoor Kitchen. 2 Slides
36ft. 7135 lbs.
