2015 Jayco White Hawk

0 KM

Details

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Endless Roads RV Centre

613-935-9766

2015 Jayco White Hawk

2015 Jayco White Hawk

33BHBS BUNKHOUSE

2015 Jayco White Hawk

33BHBS BUNKHOUSE

Location

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7821921
  Stock #: 21004B
  VIN: 0261

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Beige
  Body Style Travel Trailer
  Stock # 21004B
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Jayco White HAwk 33BHBS Bunkhouse excellent condition 1 owner.  Rear Queen Bedroom with new mattress and lots of storage, double entry bathroom full tub, Centre Kitchen, Living , Front Double over Double Bunks.  2 Entry Doors.  Outdoor Kitchen. 2 Slides

36ft.  7135 lbs.

Endless Roads RV Centre

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

