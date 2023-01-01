2015 Nissan Juke

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $18,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 5 , 2 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9687655

9687655 Stock #: 20-891

20-891 VIN: JN8AF5MV1FT558425

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 20-891

Mileage 105,200 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.