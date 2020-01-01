Menu
2015 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline 4dr FWD Sedan Sport

2015 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline 4dr FWD Sedan Sport

Cornwall Volkswagen Ltd.

632 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3R7

613-933-3483

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,491KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4441203
  • Stock #: 90034A
  • VIN: 1VWBS7A35FC072210
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2015 VW PASSAT COMFORTLINE SPORT 1.8 TSI,  AUTOMATIC

HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH,  REVERSE CAMERA,  SATELITTE RADIO,

CRUISE CONTROL,  DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, 19" WHEELS, LIP SPOILER

PLUS MUCH MORE

FINANCING AS LOW AS 0.9% O.A.C.

SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS

mikecook@cornwallvw.com

glenn@cornwallvw.com

frederick@cornwallvw.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

