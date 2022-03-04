Menu
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

91,453 KM

Details Features

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Miller Hughes Ford

613-932-2584

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Location

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

613-932-2584

Contact Seller

+ taxes & licensing

91,453KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8460048
  • Stock #: 22054A
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX8FW579461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,453 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Miller Hughes Ford

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

