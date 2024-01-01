Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

147,774 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle
11955774

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT w/1LT

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1732571369
  2. 1732571369
  3. 1732571370
  4. 1732571369
  5. 1732571369
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,774KM
VIN 1G1PE5SB2G7205809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,774 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2021 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Avenir for sale in Cornwall, ON
2021 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Avenir 90,800 KM $29,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda Civic Sport CVT for sale in Cornwall, ON
2024 Honda Civic Sport CVT 41,283 KM $32,288 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL for sale in Cornwall, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL 139,174 KM $11,288 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze