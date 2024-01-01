$10,288+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax
Fwd 4dr Ls
2016 Chevrolet Trax
Fwd 4dr Ls
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-507-9910
Certified
$10,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr LS, available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This compact crossover packs a punch with its peppy 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for navigating city streets or weekend adventures. With its spacious interior, comfortable cloth seats, and a variety of convenient features, this Trax is sure to impress.
The Blue exterior turns heads wherever you go, and the abundance of safety features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and stability control provide peace of mind for you and your passengers. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and the comfort of power steering and a tilt steering wheel.
Here are 5 features that will make you want to take this Trax for a test drive:
- WiFi Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with a built-in WiFi Hotspot.
- Automatic Headlights: Enjoy hands-free convenience with automatic headlights that turn on when needed.
- Power Mirrors: Adjust your mirrors with a simple touch of a button.
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls: Keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road with convenient audio controls right on the steering wheel.
- Pass-Through Rear Seat: Need to haul larger items? This Trax features a convenient pass-through rear seat for added cargo space.
Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own a stylish and practical SUV. Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to see this 2016 Chevrolet Trax in person.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910