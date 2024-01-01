Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr LS, available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This compact crossover packs a punch with its peppy 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for navigating city streets or weekend adventures. With its spacious interior, comfortable cloth seats, and a variety of convenient features, this Trax is sure to impress.</p><p>The Blue exterior turns heads wherever you go, and the abundance of safety features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and stability control provide peace of mind for you and your passengers. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and the comfort of power steering and a tilt steering wheel.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that will make you want to take this Trax for a test drive:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>WiFi Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with a built-in WiFi Hotspot.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Enjoy hands-free convenience with automatic headlights that turn on when needed.</li><li><strong>Power Mirrors:</strong> Adjust your mirrors with a simple touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Steering Wheel Audio Controls:</strong> Keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road with convenient audio controls right on the steering wheel.</li><li><strong>Pass-Through Rear Seat:</strong> Need to haul larger items? This Trax features a convenient pass-through rear seat for added cargo space.</li></ol><p>Dont miss out on this great opportunity to own a stylish and practical SUV. Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to see this 2016 Chevrolet Trax in person.</p><p> </p>

2016 Chevrolet Trax

97,100 KM

Details Description Features

$10,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Trax

Fwd 4dr Ls

Watch This Vehicle
11942355

2016 Chevrolet Trax

Fwd 4dr Ls

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,288

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,100KM
VIN 3GNCJKSB0GL229321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2016 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr LS, available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This compact crossover packs a punch with its peppy 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for navigating city streets or weekend adventures. With its spacious interior, comfortable cloth seats, and a variety of convenient features, this Trax is sure to impress.

The Blue exterior turns heads wherever you go, and the abundance of safety features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and stability control provide peace of mind for you and your passengers. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and the comfort of power steering and a tilt steering wheel.

Here are 5 features that will make you want to take this Trax for a test drive:

  1. WiFi Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with a built-in WiFi Hotspot.
  2. Automatic Headlights: Enjoy hands-free convenience with automatic headlights that turn on when needed.
  3. Power Mirrors: Adjust your mirrors with a simple touch of a button.
  4. Steering Wheel Audio Controls: Keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road with convenient audio controls right on the steering wheel.
  5. Pass-Through Rear Seat: Need to haul larger items? This Trax features a convenient pass-through rear seat for added cargo space.

Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own a stylish and practical SUV. Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to see this 2016 Chevrolet Trax in person.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

Used 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES S-AWC for sale in Kingston, ON
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES S-AWC 92,114 KM $23,488 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL 159,961 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Sport for sale in Kingston, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra Sport 148,178 KM $17,288 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Alternate Numbers
833-241-0443
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Trax