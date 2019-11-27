Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,737KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4388532
  • Stock #: 20-128
  • VIN: 3C4PDCABXGT118171
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 29,000 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Te...
 93,003 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 129,956 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Send A Message