Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Edge

113,800 KM

Details Features

$20,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1678204921
  2. 1678204921
  3. 1678204920
  4. 1678204916
  5. 1678204922
  6. 1678204914
  7. 1678204912
  8. 1678204923
  9. 1678204918
  10. 1678204906
  11. 1678204910
  12. 1678204917
  13. 1678204918
  14. 1678204914
  15. 1678204917
  16. 1678204915
  17. 1678204916
  18. 1678204918
  19. 1678204922
  20. 1678204918
  21. 1678204909
  22. 1678204913
  23. 1678204919
  24. 1678204919
  25. 1678204908
  26. 1678204917
  27. 1678204918
  28. 1678204914
  29. 1678204912
  30. 1678204916
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
113,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9687598
  • Stock #: 20-884
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J81G8869131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-884
  • Mileage 113,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

2019 Toyota RAV4 LE
 73,498 KM
$35,000 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos EX
 19,530 KM
$35,500 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage
32,695 KM
$30,500 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory