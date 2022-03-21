Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Escape

18,285 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Miller Hughes Ford

613-932-2584

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

613-932-2584

  1. 8755274
  2. 8755274
  3. 8755274
  4. 8755274
  5. 8755274
  6. 8755274
  7. 8755274
  8. 8755274
  9. 8755274
  10. 8755274
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,285KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8755274
  • Stock #: 22184A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GXXGUA78675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,285 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Miller Hughes Ford

2012 Hyundai Sonata
179,011 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE
 18,285 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150
35,218 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Miller Hughes Ford

Miller Hughes Ford

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-2584

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory