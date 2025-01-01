Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=201 data-end=436>If youre looking for a dependable truck that won’t break the bank, this <strong data-start=274 data-end=297>2016 Ford F-150 XLT</strong> is a smart choice. Known for its durability and versatility, the F-150 offers everything you need in a pickup—at a price that makes sense.</p><p data-start=438 data-end=918>✅ <strong data-start=440 data-end=476>Fuel-Efficient & Low-Cost to Own</strong> – A great balance of power and MPG<br data-start=511 data-end=514 />✅ <strong data-start=516 data-end=541>Tough Yet Comfortable</strong> – Built Ford Tough, with a smooth ride and a roomy interior<br data-start=601 data-end=604 />✅ <strong data-start=606 data-end=621>XLT Package</strong> – Adds style and features without the premium price tag<br data-start=677 data-end=680 />✅ <strong data-start=682 data-end=704>Proven Reliability</strong> – Trusted by millions for work, play, and everything in between<br data-start=768 data-end=771 data-is-only-node= />✅ <strong data-start=773 data-end=796>Strong Resale Value</strong> – A truck that holds its value over time<br data-start=837 data-end=840 />✅ <strong data-start=842 data-end=856>Smart Tech</strong> – Includes Ford SYNC, backup camera, and hands-free calling</p><p data-start=920 data-end=1059>This F-150 XLT is ideal for daily driving, weekend projects, or getting the job done—all while keeping fuel and maintenance costs in check.</p><p data-start=1061 data-end=1109><strong data-start=1061 data-end=1109>Well-maintained. Clean title. Ready to roll!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1111 data-end=1230>📞 Contact us today to set up a test drive or stop by—we’ll get you behind the wheel of a great truck at a great price!</p>

2016 Ford F-150

243,985 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12578522

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

  1. 1748525144768
  2. 1748525145316
  3. 1748525145780
  4. 1748525146263
  5. 1748525146781
  6. 1748525147265
  7. 1748525147839
  8. 1748525148331
  9. 1748525148822
  10. 1748525149275
  11. 1748525149748
  12. 1748525150245
  13. 1748525150692
  14. 1748525151152
  15. 1748525151597
  16. 1748525152061
  17. 1748525152547
Contact Seller
Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
243,985KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E82GFB04425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 243,985 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a dependable truck that won’t break the bank, this 2016 Ford F-150 XLT is a smart choice. Known for its durability and versatility, the F-150 offers everything you need in a pickup—at a price that makes sense.

✅ Fuel-Efficient & Low-Cost to Own – A great balance of power and MPG
✅ Tough Yet Comfortable – Built Ford Tough, with a smooth ride and a roomy interior
✅ XLT Package – Adds style and features without the premium price tag
✅ Proven Reliability – Trusted by millions for work, play, and everything in between
✅ Strong Resale Value – A truck that holds its value over time
✅ Smart Tech – Includes Ford SYNC, backup camera, and hands-free calling

This F-150 XLT is ideal for daily driving, weekend projects, or getting the job done—all while keeping fuel and maintenance costs in check.

Well-maintained. Clean title. Ready to roll!

 

📞 Contact us today to set up a test drive or stop by—we’ll get you behind the wheel of a great truck at a great price!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Loan Services

Used 2018 Subaru WRX STI Sport-tech Manual w/Wing Spoiler for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Subaru WRX STI Sport-tech Manual w/Wing Spoiler 102,047 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Stinger GT Elite AWD w/Suede Package for sale in Cornwall, ON
2023 Kia Stinger GT Elite AWD w/Suede Package 45,500 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Nissan Rogue SL 119,611 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Loan Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loan Services

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-9766

Alternate Numbers
613-861-1317
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Loan Services

613-935-9766

2016 Ford F-150