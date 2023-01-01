$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 8 , 7 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9787501

9787501 Stock #: N22235A

N22235A VIN: 1FTEW1EF1GFB58944

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # N22235A

Mileage 188,789 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.