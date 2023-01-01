$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
Location
2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6
188,789KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9787501
- Stock #: N22235A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EF1GFB58944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 188,789 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
