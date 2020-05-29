2016 GMC Canyon

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Trailer Hitch

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Reading Lamps

Remote Engine Start

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio

Android Auto Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Split Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available

Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Knee Air Bag

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

