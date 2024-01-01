Menu
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport 3.2L is a versatile and capable SUV, offering comfortable seating for five passengers. It features air conditioning, a backup camera with a monitor, and cruise control for a convenient driving experience. Equipped with day running lights, a navigation system, and OnStar, the Cherokee ensures safety and connectivity. The vehicle includes a comprehensive array of power features: brakes, locks, mirrors, steering, and windows. Rear defrost guarantees clear visibility in any condition. XM satellite radio and steering wheel audio controls provide entertainment at your fingertips, while a robust security system and tilt wheel enhance comfort and peace of mind.</span></p>

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport 3.2L is a versatile and capable SUV, offering comfortable seating for five passengers. It features air conditioning, a backup camera with a monitor, and cruise control for a convenient driving experience. Equipped with day running lights, a navigation system, and OnStar, the Cherokee ensures safety and connectivity. The vehicle includes a comprehensive array of power features: brakes, locks, mirrors, steering, and windows. Rear defrost guarantees clear visibility in any condition. XM satellite radio and steering wheel audio controls provide entertainment at your fingertips, while a robust security system and tilt wheel enhance comfort and peace of mind.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

2016 Jeep Cherokee