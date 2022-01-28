Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 MINI 3 Door

102,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-803-4942

Contact Seller
2016 MINI 3 Door

2016 MINI 3 Door

Cooper

Watch This Vehicle

2016 MINI 3 Door

Cooper

Location

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

1-866-803-4942

  1. 8184024
  2. 8184024
  3. 8184024
  4. 8184024
  5. 8184024
  6. 8184024
  7. 8184024
  8. 8184024
  9. 8184024
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8184024
  • Stock #: X02001
  • VIN: WMWXP5C51G2D15189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2016 MINI 3 Door Coo...
 102,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee S...
 186,855 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 S...
 21,932 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

Call Dealer

1-866-803-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-803-4942

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory