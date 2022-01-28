$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2016 MINI 3 Door
Cooper
2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
102,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8184024
- Stock #: X02001
- VIN: WMWXP5C51G2D15189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 102,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
