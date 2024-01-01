Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander ES is a practical and versatile 4-door sport utility vehicle, designed to offer a reliable and comfortable driving experience. Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this all-wheel-drive vehicle provides a balanced mix of performance and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both urban driving and weekend getaways. The Outlander ES features a spacious interior with seating for up to seven passengers, offering high-quality materials and a well-thought-out cabin layout. Key amenities include a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Additional features such as keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a split-folding third-row seat enhance convenience and versatility. Safety is prioritized with advanced features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its sleek exterior design, ample cargo space, and a blend of modern technology and comfort, the 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWD provides a dependable and enjoyable driving experience for a variety of needs.</span></p>

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

161,355 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1724028456
  2. 1724028456
  3. 1724028456
  4. 1724028456
  5. 1724028360
  6. 1724028360
  7. 1724028456
  8. 1724028456
  9. 1724028493
  10. 1724028493
  11. 1724028493
  12. 1724028493
  13. 1724028493
  14. 1724028493
  15. 1724028493
  16. 1724028493
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,355KM
VIN JA4AZ2A38GZ603924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,355 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander ES is a practical and versatile 4-door sport utility vehicle, designed to offer a reliable and comfortable driving experience. Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this all-wheel-drive vehicle provides a balanced mix of performance and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both urban driving and weekend getaways. The Outlander ES features a spacious interior with seating for up to seven passengers, offering high-quality materials and a well-thought-out cabin layout. Key amenities include a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Additional features such as keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a split-folding third-row seat enhance convenience and versatility. Safety is prioritized with advanced features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its sleek exterior design, ample cargo space, and a blend of modern technology and comfort, the 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWD provides a dependable and enjoyable driving experience for a variety of needs.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Cornwall, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 159,464 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sedona for sale in Cornwall, ON
2021 Kia Sedona 130,293 KM $30,488 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia NIRO SX Touring FWD for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Kia NIRO SX Touring FWD 161,115 KM $16,288 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander