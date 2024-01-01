$12,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,355 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander ES is a practical and versatile 4-door sport utility vehicle, designed to offer a reliable and comfortable driving experience. Powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this all-wheel-drive vehicle provides a balanced mix of performance and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both urban driving and weekend getaways. The Outlander ES features a spacious interior with seating for up to seven passengers, offering high-quality materials and a well-thought-out cabin layout. Key amenities include a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Additional features such as keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a split-folding third-row seat enhance convenience and versatility. Safety is prioritized with advanced features like electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its sleek exterior design, ample cargo space, and a blend of modern technology and comfort, the 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWD provides a dependable and enjoyable driving experience for a variety of needs.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-932-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-932-4514