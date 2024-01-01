$11,288+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Altima
2016 Nissan Altima
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$11,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,841 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 is a sleek and efficient 4-door sedan, perfect for daily commuting and long-distance travel. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle offers a smooth and fuel-efficient ride, ideal for a variety of driving conditions. The Altima's interior comfortably seats five passengers, featuring high-quality materials and a modern design. Key amenities include a user-friendly 5-inch color display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Safety is enhanced with advanced features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and electronic stability control. With its elegant exterior styling, spacious trunk, and a blend of technology and comfort, the Nissan Altima 2.5 provides a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for everyday use.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-932-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-932-4514