2016 Nissan Altima

149,841 KM

$11,288

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Altima

2016 Nissan Altima

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,288

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,841KM
VIN 1N4AL3AP7GN315194

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,841 KM

The 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 is a sleek and efficient 4-door sedan, perfect for daily commuting and long-distance travel. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder gasoline engine, this front-wheel-drive vehicle offers a smooth and fuel-efficient ride, ideal for a variety of driving conditions. The Altima's interior comfortably seats five passengers, featuring high-quality materials and a modern design. Key amenities include a user-friendly 5-inch color display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Safety is enhanced with advanced features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and electronic stability control. With its elegant exterior styling, spacious trunk, and a blend of technology and comfort, the Nissan Altima 2.5 provides a reliable and enjoyable driving experience for everyday use.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-932-XXXX

613-932-4514

$11,288

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

2016 Nissan Altima