2016 Nissan Maxima

- Listing ID: 7703752
- Stock #: 20-638
- VIN: 1N4AA6APXGC444985
-
Exterior Colour
Blue
-
Interior Colour
Tan
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Variable / CVT
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Mileage
101,698 KM
Universal Garage Door Opener
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.