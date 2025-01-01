$10,288+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Versa Note
SV- LOW KM!
2016 Nissan Versa Note
SV- LOW KM!
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$10,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,635 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish compact car? Look no further than this 2016 Nissan Versa Note SV, boasting a sleek black exterior and just 77,635km on the odometer. This spacious hatchback offers plenty of cargo space, perfect for weekend adventures or everyday errands. The Versa Note SV is equipped with a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, providing a smooth and comfortable ride.
Step inside and enjoy the versatility of this vehicle. With its pass-through rear seat, you can easily transport larger items with ease. Stay connected and entertained with the AM/FM radio, CD player, and auxiliary audio input. The Versa Note SV comes standard with a comprehensive list of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags.
We are committed to providing our customers with quality pre-owned vehicles. This 2016 Nissan Versa Note SV is a fantastic option for those seeking a reliable and practical compact car that won't break the bank.
Here are five features that make this 2016 Nissan Versa Note SV truly stand out:
- Low Mileage: With only 77,635km on the odometer, this Versa Note is practically brand new.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy the versatility of a hatchback with the pass-through rear seat for maximum cargo capacity.
- Fuel Efficiency: The 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission ensures smooth, economical driving.
- Safety First: Peace of mind comes standard with anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags.
- Comfortable Features: Stay connected with the AM/FM radio, CD player, and auxiliary audio input while enjoying heated mirrors and power steering.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-932-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-932-4514