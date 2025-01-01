Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish compact car? Look no further than this 2016 Nissan Versa Note SV, boasting a sleek black exterior and just 77,635km on the odometer. This spacious hatchback offers plenty of cargo space, perfect for weekend adventures or everyday errands. The Versa Note SV is equipped with a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, providing a smooth and comfortable ride.</p><p>Step inside and enjoy the versatility of this vehicle. With its pass-through rear seat, you can easily transport larger items with ease. Stay connected and entertained with the AM/FM radio, CD player, and auxiliary audio input. The Versa Note SV comes standard with a comprehensive list of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags.</p><p>We are committed to providing our customers with quality pre-owned vehicles. This 2016 Nissan Versa Note SV is a fantastic option for those seeking a reliable and practical compact car that wont break the bank.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that make this 2016 Nissan Versa Note SV truly stand out:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Low Mileage:</strong> With only 77,635km on the odometer, this Versa Note is practically brand new.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy the versatility of a hatchback with the pass-through rear seat for maximum cargo capacity.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission ensures smooth, economical driving.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Peace of mind comes standard with anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Features:</strong> Stay connected with the AM/FM radio, CD player, and auxiliary audio input while enjoying heated mirrors and power steering.</li></ol>

2016 Nissan Versa Note

77,635 KM

Details Description Features

$10,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Versa Note

SV- LOW KM!

Watch This Vehicle
12302345

2016 Nissan Versa Note

SV- LOW KM!

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,288

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,635KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP9GL411478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,635 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish compact car? Look no further than this 2016 Nissan Versa Note SV, boasting a sleek black exterior and just 77,635km on the odometer. This spacious hatchback offers plenty of cargo space, perfect for weekend adventures or everyday errands. The Versa Note SV is equipped with a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, providing a smooth and comfortable ride.

Step inside and enjoy the versatility of this vehicle. With its pass-through rear seat, you can easily transport larger items with ease. Stay connected and entertained with the AM/FM radio, CD player, and auxiliary audio input. The Versa Note SV comes standard with a comprehensive list of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags.

We are committed to providing our customers with quality pre-owned vehicles. This 2016 Nissan Versa Note SV is a fantastic option for those seeking a reliable and practical compact car that won't break the bank.

Here are five features that make this 2016 Nissan Versa Note SV truly stand out:

  1. Low Mileage: With only 77,635km on the odometer, this Versa Note is practically brand new.
  2. Spacious Interior: Enjoy the versatility of a hatchback with the pass-through rear seat for maximum cargo capacity.
  3. Fuel Efficiency: The 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission ensures smooth, economical driving.
  4. Safety First: Peace of mind comes standard with anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags.
  5. Comfortable Features: Stay connected with the AM/FM radio, CD player, and auxiliary audio input while enjoying heated mirrors and power steering.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2016 Nissan Versa Note SV- LOW KM! for sale in Cornwall, ON
2016 Nissan Versa Note SV- LOW KM! 77,635 KM $10,288 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala 4dr Sdn Premier w/2LZ for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Chevrolet Impala 4dr Sdn Premier w/2LZ 142,530 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Blazer FWD 4dr 2.5L for sale in Cornwall, ON
2019 Chevrolet Blazer FWD 4dr 2.5L 55,600 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,288

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Versa Note