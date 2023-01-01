$CALL+ tax & licensing
Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
2016 RAM 1500
ST
2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6
149,656KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: N23052B
- VIN: 1C6RR7SM3GS313491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # N23052B
- Mileage 149,656 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6