Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

149,656 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-803-4942

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

1-866-803-4942

  1. 10212318
  2. 10212318
  3. 10212318
  4. 10212318
  5. 10212318
  6. 10212318
  7. 10212318
  8. 10212318
  9. 10212318
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
149,656KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10212318
  • Stock #: N23052B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7SM3GS313491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # N23052B
  • Mileage 149,656 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2022 Jeep Compass NO...
 12,366 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT
 16,254 KM
$58,604 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 69,324 KM
$40,604 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

Call Dealer

1-866-803-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-803-4942

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory