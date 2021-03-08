2016 Rockwood ULTRA V 2618VS TRAILER

+ taxes & licensing
613-935-9766
17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
2016 Rockwood 2618VS - Excellent Condition. Front kitchen V front… only 29′ and 5968 lbs. The front kitchen compliments the sleek aerodynamic V nose design. Both the dinette and sofa add sleeping space, a mid private side bath with access from the master has plenty of storage and residential radius shower. A rear exterior door opens into the huge master bed that is housed in a slide out giving ample storage and floor space.
2 slides, 29 ft,
