2016 Rockwood ULTRA V 2618VS TRAILER

0 KM

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Endless Roads RV Centre

613-935-9766

Emerald Edition

Emerald Edition

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6670787
  Stock #: 21001
  VIN: 9117

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Beige
  Body Style Travel Trailer
  Stock # 21001
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Rockwood 2618VS - Excellent Condition.  Front kitchen V front… only 29′ and 5968 lbs. The front kitchen compliments the sleek aerodynamic V nose design. Both the dinette and sofa add sleeping space, a mid private side bath with access from the master has plenty of storage and residential radius shower. A rear exterior door opens into the huge master bed that is housed in a slide out giving ample storage and floor space.  

2 slides, 29 ft, 

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Endless Roads RV Centre

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

