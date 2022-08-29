$10,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ski-Doo MX-Z
XRS 800 Etech
Location
532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
13,173KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9087496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow/Black/Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 13,173 KM
