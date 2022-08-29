2016 Ski-Doo MX-Z

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 1 7 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9087496

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow/Black/Gray

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 2-cylinder

Mileage 13,173 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.