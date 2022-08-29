Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ski-Doo MX-Z

13,173 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-935-4676

Contact Seller
2016 Ski-Doo MX-Z

2016 Ski-Doo MX-Z

XRS 800 Etech

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ski-Doo MX-Z

XRS 800 Etech

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-935-4676

  1. 1663945549
  2. 1663945549
  3. 1663945549
  4. 1663945549
  5. 1663945549
  6. 1663945549
  7. 1663945549
  8. 1663945549
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

13,173KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9087496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow/Black/Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,173 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bow Tie Auto Sales

2016 Ski-Doo MX-Z XR...
 13,173 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 FX4
 181,487 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 101,231 KM
$124,995 + tax & lic

Email Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-4676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory