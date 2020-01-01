2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2016 VW TIGUAN HIGHLINE 4-MOTION BLUETOOTH, LEATHER SEATING, HEATED FRONT SEATS, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF WITH POWER SUN SCREEN, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SIDEVIEW MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER EQUIPMENT GROUP, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, ELECTRONIC EMERGENCY BRAKE PLUS MUCH MORE FINANCE AS LOW AS 0.9% O.A.C. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS mikecook@cornwallvw.com glenn@cornwallvw.com frederick@cornwallvw.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.