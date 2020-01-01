Menu
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE 4-MOTION

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE 4-MOTION

Cornwall Volkswagen Ltd.

632 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3R7

613-933-3483

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,998KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4441200
  • Stock #: U9011
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX8GW547496
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2016 VW TIGUAN HIGHLINE 4-MOTION

BLUETOOTH, LEATHER SEATING, HEATED FRONT SEATS, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL,

NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF WITH POWER SUN SCREEN, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED 

SIDEVIEW MIRRORS,  CRUISE CONTROL, POWER EQUIPMENT GROUP, TILT/TELESCOPIC 

STEERING WHEEL, ELECTRONIC EMERGENCY BRAKE PLUS MUCH MORE

FINANCE AS LOW AS 0.9% O.A.C.

SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS

mikecook@cornwallvw.com

glenn@cornwallvw.com

frederick@cornwallvw.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cornwall Volkswagen Ltd.

Cornwall Volkswagen Ltd.

632 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3R7

