$18,288+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura RDX
AWD 4dr Tech Pkg
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$18,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Acura RDX with the Technology Package is a premium 4-door sport utility vehicle, combining luxury, performance, and advanced features. Powered by a robust 3.5L V6 gasoline engine and equipped with front-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive, it offers a smooth and powerful driving experience. The RDX's spacious interior comfortably seats five passengers, featuring high-quality materials and sophisticated design. The Technology Package enhances the experience with amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a premium sound system, and advanced safety features like lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. With its sleek exterior, ample cargo space, and cutting-edge technology, the Acura RDX with the Technology Package is perfect for those seeking a luxurious and reliable SUV for everyday driving and extended journeys.
Vehicle Features
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
613-932-4514