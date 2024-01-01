$20,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura RDX
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
$20,888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,985 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Acura RDX AWD is a luxurious 4-door sport utility vehicle that seamlessly blends performance with advanced safety and comfort features. Under the hood, a robust 3.5L V6 engine provides a powerful yet smooth drive, perfect for both city commutes and adventurous getaways. The interior, designed for five passengers, boasts dual-zone air conditioning and heated seats, ensuring comfort in any climate. Advanced safety systems like collision avoidance and lane departure warning offer peace of mind, while adaptive cruise control adjusts to traffic flow. The RDX includes a power sunroof, memory seats, and a power rear hatch for convenience. With paddle shifters for a more engaging drive, power amenities throughout, and a push-button start.
