<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2017 Acura RDX AWD is a luxurious 4-door sport utility vehicle that seamlessly blends performance with advanced safety and comfort features. Under the hood, a robust 3.5L V6 engine provides a powerful yet smooth drive, perfect for both city commutes and adventurous getaways. The interior, designed for five passengers, boasts dual-zone air conditioning and heated seats, ensuring comfort in any climate. Advanced safety systems like collision avoidance and lane departure warning offer peace of mind, while adaptive cruise control adjusts to traffic flow. The RDX includes a power sunroof, memory seats, and a power rear hatch for convenience. With paddle shifters for a more engaging drive, power amenities throughout, and a push-button start.</span></p>

133,985 KM

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
133,985KM
VIN 5J8TB4H3XHL805481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,985 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-XXXX

613-932-4514

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

