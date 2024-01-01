$15,498+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD South Africa
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$15,498
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,200 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive is a luxury sedan that blends performance, comfort, and advanced technology. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, this all-wheel-drive vehicle delivers an impressive 240 horsepower, providing a dynamic and responsive driving experience. The 328i xDrive features a refined interior with premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship, offering seating for five passengers. Key amenities include an 8.8-inch iDrive infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system. Additional features such as power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is prioritized with advanced features like stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its sleek exterior design, agile handling, and a blend of luxury and performance, the 2015 BMW 328i xDrive offers a sophisticated and enjoyable driving experience.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
