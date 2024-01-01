Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive is a luxury sedan that blends performance, comfort, and advanced technology. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, this all-wheel-drive vehicle delivers an impressive 240 horsepower, providing a dynamic and responsive driving experience. The 328i xDrive features a refined interior with premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship, offering seating for five passengers. Key amenities include an 8.8-inch iDrive infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system. Additional features such as power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is prioritized with advanced features like stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its sleek exterior design, agile handling, and a blend of luxury and performance, the 2015 BMW 328i xDrive offers a sophisticated and enjoyable driving experience.</span></p>

2017 BMW 3 Series

132,200 KM

Details Description Features

$15,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD South Africa

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD South Africa

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1724034528
  2. 1724034528
  3. 1724034528
  4. 1724034528
  5. 1724034528
  6. 1724034497
  7. 1724034528
  8. 1724034528
  9. 1724034527
  10. 1724034527
  11. 1724034527
  12. 1724034527
  13. 1724034527
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,200KM
VIN WBA3B3G57FNR89367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,200 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive is a luxury sedan that blends performance, comfort, and advanced technology. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, this all-wheel-drive vehicle delivers an impressive 240 horsepower, providing a dynamic and responsive driving experience. The 328i xDrive features a refined interior with premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship, offering seating for five passengers. Key amenities include an 8.8-inch iDrive infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system. Additional features such as power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel enhance comfort and convenience. Safety is prioritized with advanced features like stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. With its sleek exterior design, agile handling, and a blend of luxury and performance, the 2015 BMW 328i xDrive offers a sophisticated and enjoyable driving experience.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2017 Hyundai Veloster for sale in Cornwall, ON
2017 Hyundai Veloster 39,946 KM $20,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze 157,000 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Blazer for sale in Cornwall, ON
2021 Chevrolet Blazer 130,131 KM $24,888 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,498

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2017 BMW 3 Series