Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Cornwall Cars

1180 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3T2

613-933-2277

Contact Seller

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,886KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4610526
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK4H1584413
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cornwall Cars

2013 Kia Sorento LX
 148,509 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2007 Chrysler PT Cru...
 255,654 KM
$1,000 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE
 149,700 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
Cornwall Cars

Cornwall Cars

1180 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3T2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-933-XXXX

(click to show)

613-933-2277

Send A Message